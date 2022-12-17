San Jose (WAM)

His Excellency Rodrigo Chaves Robles, President of the Republic of Costa Rica, received the credentials of Rawda Mohammed Al Otaiba, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic, in a reception ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in the capital, San José.

The ambassador conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to His Excellency President Chaves Robles and their wishes for his country and people for further progress. and boom.

For his part, His Excellency Chaves Robles entrusted Ambassador Al Otaiba with his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and his wishes for the UAE. Government and people to further development and growth.

His Excellency wished the ambassador success in her work tasks and the development and strengthening of bilateral relations in various fields, stressing his country’s readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate her tasks. For her part, Al-Otaiba expressed her pride in representing the UAE in the Republic of Costa Rica, and her keenness to strengthen and activate bilateral relations in various fields, in a way that contributes to strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

During the meeting, they reviewed areas of cooperation between the UAE and Costa Rica, and discussed means of developing them in order to achieve the interests and aspirations of the two friendly countries and peoples.