His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President of the Conference of the Parties COP28, welcomed the agreement reached by the Transitional Committee on the Loss and Damage Fund today in Abu Dhabi, which included clear and decisive recommendations to activate the Fund and its financing arrangements, which paves the way for achieving an agreement on it in Dubai during COP28.

His Excellency pointed out in a statement that the lives and livelihoods of billions of people threatened by the repercussions of climate change depend on the implementation of these recommendations.