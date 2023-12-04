The president of the climate summit being held in Dubai, known as COP28, had to come out publicly this Monday to clarify his position regarding fossil fuels after the controversy sparked by some of his words spoken nine days before the start of this summit. international conference. Sultan al Jaber, Minister of Industry of the United Arab Emirates, said in a meeting on-line on November 21 that “there is no science” to support the statement that “the progressive elimination of fossil fuels is what will allow us to reach 1.5°C,” in reference to the objective established by the Paris Agreement. In that same talk and in response to questions from Mary Robinson, former UN special envoy for climate change, the president of COP28 added: “Please help me, show me the roadmap for a gradual elimination of fossil fuels that “It will allow sustainable socioeconomic development, unless they want to take the world back to the caves.”

In a press conference held this Monday, Al Jaber highlighted that he has great respect for science. And, regarding his position, he has noted: “The progressive decline and phasing out of fossil fuels is inevitable and, in fact, essential.” The president of COP28 also stated something very similar in the same talk published on Sunday by the British newspaper Guardian.

That conversation between Al Jaber and Robinson exuded tension. And the first thing the COP28 president wanted to do this Monday was show his “respect” for Robinson and for science when he was questioned about this matter by a journalist. Then he charged against the “misinterpretation” of his words and against the “attacks” that the presidency of this summit, held by the United Arab Emirates, is suffering.

A few days before the start of this international conference, through other journalistic information, some alleged documents from the COP28 presidency were leaked that suggested that this country could use the summit to close trade agreements with other nations for the use of fuels. fossils. It took Al Jaber two days to respond and when he did it was to deny it. “These accusations are false, not true, incorrect and not accurate,” said the UAE minister, who promised that he has never seen or used those documents in his meetings. And he added: “Do you think that the UAE or I need the COP or the COP presidency to establish trade agreements or trade relations?”

Every year the climate summit is held in a region of the planet and this year it was Asia’s turn. The United Arab Emirates presented its candidacy and the rest of the nations in the region supported it. But a first controversy arose when it became known at the beginning of the year that Al Jaber was this country’s proposal to preside over the international conference. Because in addition to having represented his country on several occasions in these climate negotiations, he is the CEO of his country’s national oil and gas company, ADNOC, one of the largest crude oil companies in the world.

The rules of this type of negotiations protected by the UN require that the president of the conference have a position of neutrality in order to reach consensus. One of the main debates at COP28, if not the most important, focuses precisely on achieving an explicit call for the elimination or progressive reduction of fossil fuels. The countries have already divided into two blocks depending on whether they support this explicit call (as the European Union defends) or if they do not see it possible (as India has stated, for example).

That is why the statements made by Al Jaber in that talk, which was broadcast live on the Internet, have generated so much controversy. The third vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, assured this Monday from Dubai that “it is impossible” to stay below 1.5 degrees “without a sharp decrease in fossil fuels.”

The Minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, this Monday in Dubai. ALI HAIDER (EFE)

Al Jaber, in the same press conference, also tried to vindicate the role that the United Arab Emirates is developing at the forefront of COP28, with the historic agreement reached at the beginning of the summit for the implementation of the new loss and damage fund. for the countries most vulnerable to climate change. Furthermore, he has highlighted that his presidency has not avoided the debate on the elimination of fossil fuels and has included it in the first negotiation texts.

In its latest review of scientific knowledge on climate change, the IPCC, the international panel of experts linked to the UN, made it clear that fossil fuels are mainly responsible for greenhouse gas emissions and, therefore, for change. climate. And it pointed out that in 2050 the global use of coal, oil and gas will have to be reduced by 100%, 60% and 70%, respectively, compared to 2019 levels if the temperature is to be achieved not exceeding 1 .5 degrees. If carbon dioxide capture and storage measures, which are currently marginal and costly, are implemented, these reductions would be somewhat softened.

