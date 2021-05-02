Photograph provided by the Colombian presidency that shows President Iván Duque (c) delivering a televised speech in which he announces that the army will patrol the cities where riots are taking place. Presidency of Colombia / EFE / Presidency of Colombia

Colombian politics take a turn. The country’s president, Iván Duque, announced this Sunday that he was withdrawing the tax reform, the stellar project of his Government with which he intended to balance the State’s accounts due to the economic hole left by the pandemic, after four days of strong protests street. Duque thus buries what was to be his greatest legacy as president of the nation.

The night before, with great institutional air, from the Government headquarters, surrounded by his trusted team, he had ordered the army to patrol the streets to contain the acts of vandalism that had derived from protests that are mostly peaceful. The measure to militarize cities, in a place where the shadow of abuse by the security forces always looms, received a barrage of criticism. Many feared that the matter would end in bloodshed.

Tension in the streets had skyrocketed since Friday, when the death of the first protesters began to be known. Human rights organizations have estimated the victims of the protests at six. In several cities, security forces used tear gas and water cannons to disperse crowds.