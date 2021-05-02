The president of Colombia, Iván Duque, has decided to take the military out onto the streets of the country’s main cities to contain protests against the tax reform. The intensity of the demonstrations has escalated since Wednesday, when a nationwide strike was called, which has had more follow-up than expected, as Colombia is experiencing the worst moment of the pandemic. This Saturday, May 1, there were incidents between police officers and protesters in major cities, with a balance of more than 330 police officers injured and 249 detainees accused of vandalism. In Cali there is the focus of greatest tension. The police confirmed that, since the strike called by labor unions and social movements began, there have been 10 homicides for causes that have not been specified.

Among the victims is a 16-year-old boy. That minor could be the boy who appears in a video hitting a motorized policeman. The agent, after being kicked, runs after him and shoots him twice in the back. The director of Human Rights Watch for the Americas, José Miguel Vivanco, confirmed the veracity of the video on Twitter. Vivanco claims to be receiving serious complaints of police abuse by the police in Cali, the capital of the department of Valle del Cauca. “The city has every right to demonstrate and must do so peacefully. Police must guarantee respect for human rights ”, he added.

Duque tries to carry out a tax reform with which he can alleviate the hole that the pandemic has left in the economy. The leader has the approval of the majority of economic experts to carry it out, but has met with the rejection of the opposition and a good part of society. On Friday, the Colombian president announced on his daily television program that he will modify the text, now pending in Congress, so that the VAT remains as it is and the taxable income tax base is not expanded, a clear nod to the middle class. Even so, thousands of people took to the streets to express their discontent for the fourth consecutive day, which coincided with Labor Day.

The strike called against the reform is having more follow-up than expected, especially since it occurs in the midst of the worst moment of the pandemic. Politicians opposed to the conservative president Duque, such as the mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López, asked people not to massively occupy the streets due to the critical situation in which hospitals are in Colombia. The occupancy of intensive care units in major cities exceeds 90%. The third wave of infections has been very powerful here. However, the mobilization has been massive this Saturday after two less crowded days.

The announcement of taking the military out onto the streets had a powerful institutional representation, as if the president wanted to convey that the situation was under control. Duque made the announcement from the Casa de Nariño, the Government Palace, accompanied by Vice President Marta Lucía Ramírez, Interior Minister Daniel Palacios and Army Commander Eduardo Zapateiro.

In his speech, Duque used a serious tone. “I want to warn those who, through violence, vandalism and terrorism, seek to intimidate society and believe that through this mechanism they will bend the institutions,” he said. As supreme commander of the armed forces, he continued, he has authorized the figure of military assistance in those places where it is needed, in coordination with mayors and governors.

Until that moment, the Government had been silent about the numbers of civilians injured in the demonstrations and only acknowledged the existence of one death. The decision to militarize the streets has been criticized from political sectors opposed to Duque, such as the former Minister of Health and current rector of the University of the Andes, Alejandro Gaviria: “Militarization is not the way out. Nothing solves. It will bring more death, destruction and discontent, ”tweeted the politician, who has not yet decided if he will run for the presidential race next year. The mayor of Medellín, Daniel Quintero Calle, an independent politician, has already said that will not ask for the assistance of the soldiers.

The day was marked by the tweet launched 24 hours earlier by former President Álvaro Uribe, Duque’s mentor. Uribe wrote, when some confrontations between the protesters and the authorities began to be known: “Let us support the right of soldiers and police to use their weapons to defend their integrity and to defend people and property from the criminal action of vandalism terrorism.” His message on Twitter was immediately interpreted by his critics as incitement to violence. Hours later, the platform deleted the message for violating its usage policies.

Since then the shadow of police abuse or vandalism has hovered over the protests. The spark that lit the prairie seemed to be missing. The mayor of Bogotá accused Uribe of having “literally” triggered the tension. “We will not allow our youth to be slaughtered. After many efforts we managed to remove the ESMAD (riot control) from all points and guarantee the return home, ”he wrote on Twitter at night. The next morning dawned clear. The mayor said that multiple peaceful mobilizations were taking place in the capital, with only some suffering disturbances in mobility and public transport.

The matter changed with the passing of the hours. In the middle of the afternoon, he announced that violent groups attacked businesses in the north and the center of the city. The police had to intervene. “It is unfortunate that this tarnishes a day of youth and just demands. Violence and vandalism solve nothing, they only make everything worse, ”he said.

The protesters, at night, reached Cedritos, the northern neighborhood of Bogotá where President Duque has an apartment. There the riot police were deployed to stop the march, which advanced by hitting pots. The officers used tear gas to disperse. Trucks and vehicles blocked the lanes to stop traffic. Following these incidents, local authorities reported that 89 city police officers were injured, two of them seriously. No number of injured civilians was provided.

They were not the only relevant disturbances. In Barranquilla, in the Caribbean, there were clashes between protesters and the police. In some images, the agents can be seen dispersing a crowd that threw stones and sticks with water cannons. The same happened in Bucaramanga. In Manizales they demolished the bust of a conservative politician and in Pasto the statue of a hero of the independence.