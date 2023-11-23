Bogota (AFP) – The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, removed the peace commissioner, Danilo Rueda, from his position when dialogues with the ELN guerrilla and the FARC dissidents face difficulties in reaching agreements.

In Colombia, the commissioner is the Government’s spokesperson in peace negotiations with armed groups and an advisor on policies aimed at defusing the conflict.

When announcing Rueda’s replacement, Petro commissioned, this Wednesday, November 22, to direct all the “processes towards peace” in Colombia to the Government’s chief negotiator with the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla, Otty Patiño.

Rueda’s departure is known at a time when the Colombian Government has two peace processes open: one with the ELN and another with the Central General Staff (EMC), the largest dissident of the former FARC. In addition to processes of submission to justice with gangs in several cities.

The processes towards peace in the country will be directed by Otty Patiño, I thank Danilo for all his immense efforts. — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) November 22, 2023



The first left-wing president in the country’s history aspires to defuse six decades of armed conflict through dialogue with all illegal organizations, but his “Total Peace” project has suffered more than one setback.

Patiño, Petro’s former comrade-in-arms in the dissolved M-19 guerrilla, will assume the reins of the office of the High Commissioner for Peace with the challenge of directing negotiations that have not stopped violence, drug trafficking, or kidnapping.

The Government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) have been in dialogue since November 2022 and in June of this year they agreed to a ceasefire.

But at the end of October, members of that organization kidnapped the father of Colombian Liverpool soccer player Luis Díaz, violating the truce.

For 12 days Luis Manuel Díaz was in the hands of the guerrillas, in an area near the border with Venezuela.

Although the Government demanded an end to the kidnappings and the release of the approximately 30 people who are still being held, the ELN justifies this practice as a financing mechanism.

Political scientist Otty Patiño, government negotiator with that guerrilla, then rejected the “unacceptable justifications for continuing kidnapping” by the rebels.

For its part, the Central General Staff (EMC), made up of guerrillas who refused to sign the 2016 peace agreement, suspended and then resumed the talks on November 15, amid criticism of the Government for alleged breaches of the ceasefire. agreed in October.

Both guerrillas have some 9,400 combatants, according to military intelligence.

Despite the 2016 agreement that disarmed the bulk of the FARC, the armed conflict persists and leaves more than 9 million victims in half a century.