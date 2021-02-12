The president of chili, Sebastián Piñera, received this Friday the first dose of the vaccine made by the Chinese laboratory Sinovac, at a time when the country has already inoculated more than 1.5 million people in a week with at least one dose and is at the forefront of the region.

“This vaccine is safe, it is effective and we have made a huge effort to be able to vaccinate all Chileans and all citizens of this country,” said Piñera, 71, who will receive the second dose on 12 March.

Piñera thus joins the list of leaders and heads of state from around the world who have already been vaccinated, such as Joe Biden (United States), Alberto Fernández (Argentina), Francisco Sagasti (Peru) or Queen Elizabeth II of England.

“Mass vaccination is the hope that we will be able to recover our lives and embrace our loved ones,” said the conservative president at a health center in the southern town of Futrono, where he is on vacation for a few days.

Of the total number of vaccinated with at least one dose since last February 3 and until this Thursday, 748,417 are adults over 73 years of age, while 59.9% correspond to women and 40.1% to men.

Chile is the country that advances the fastest in vaccination against coronavirus in Latin America. Photo: BLOOMBERG

With 83.6% of its population inoculated, the small town of Laguna Blanca, in the extreme south of the country, tops the list of the first ten communes by advance of vaccination, followed by the southern Rio Verde (49.2% ).

Chile, in the lead

“Chile is among the countries that has vaccinated the most (in the world) and we are going to continue with this, but I also want to ask that we do not neglect personal care and that we comply with health standards,” urged Piñera.

According to the latest data from the Our World in Data registry, from the University of Oxford, Chile is the country in Latin America that is making the fastest progress in the process, administering 5.58 doses per 100 inhabitants, a figure much higher than the world average (1.9 doses per 100 inhabitants).

After Chile, Brazil (1.94 doses), Argentina (1.18) and Mexico (0.56) advance, while Israel leads by far the world ranking, with 69.46 doses per 100 inhabitants.

v 1.5 Vaccines in the countries of the region Dose every 100 inhabitants.

Tap to explore the data Source: OWID

Infographic: Clarion

The objective of the Chilean government, which has already approved the vaccines of Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinovac, is to inoculate the population at risk – almost 5 million people, among those over 65, chronically ill, health personnel and security forces – before the end of the first quarter and 80% of the total population before June.

Chile, which began mass vaccination with those over 90 years of age After receiving 4 million doses of Sinovac, he has committed more than 35 million vaccines with different laboratories.

The pandemic has already caused about 765,000 infected and more than 19,200 deaths since the beginning of last March in Chile, which passed its first major peak between June and July and is experiencing a second wave in some areas of the north and south.

Source: EFE

CB