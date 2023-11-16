The left-wing president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, confirmed this Thursday the end of his love relationship with the anthropologist Irina Karamanos. After several days of speculation, the president has published an extensive message on his Instagram account in which he publicly communicates that, after almost five years together, they have decided to separate their paths “due to different visions of their intimate future.” At the end of last year, the social scientist had resigned from the management of the Sociocultural Coordination of La Moneda, a department dependent on the Presidency of the Republic in Chile, which has traditionally been occupied by the wives of presidents.

Boric (37 years old) and Karamanos (34) are members of the Social Convergence party of the Frente Amplio. “We share the complicity of a collective project that led us, along with so many colleagues, to unexpected challenges that we have always faced with the best of us,” the Chilean president wrote in a message that his ex-partner supported. The publication states that the breakup occurred a couple of weeks ago, when Karamanos left the 432-meter house in which they lived in the Yungay neighborhood, near the center of the capital. “But we decided (we know rather) that we are going to remain companions forever,” added the president.

“Irina is an extraordinary woman, in all the dimensions in which a person can be understood. She is infinitely curious about the mysteries of life because above all she wants to live it. She is generous like no one else, whether she has a little or a lot, she will always share because the way we understand her relationships is from the deepest empathy that only makes sense when we understand each other as beings worthy of the same respect. She is intelligent, sharp, with an overflowing imagination and tremendously dedicated to the tasks she sets for herself. “I admire her infinitely,” wrote the left-wing president.

“I tell you that we are fine”

“For those betting on the possible miseries of others, I tell you that we are fine, that neither of us has other partners and everything has been discussed at length as two people who have lived together the most intense years of our lives,” the president clarified, in allusion to speculation about a possible new couple. Even Andrés Jouannet, a deputy from Amarillos, a party that defines itself as center-left, asked the vice president, Carolina Tohá, to report on the president’s security measures on his personal outings, following a video circulating on social networks where He is seen entering someone’s house without a security guard. “We know that these days speculation will be the order of the day and although we would have liked to live this process in private, we both understand that it is better to tell this story ourselves and thus let those who like to invent or project their own stories into other stories. “They have nothing left but their echo,” added Boric.

Karamanos, a feminist and social scientist with studies in Anthropology and Educational Sciences at the University of Heidelberg, recently spoke in a talk TEDWomen, where she spoke precisely about the position of first lady. She said that, when she took office on March 11 as the president’s partner, her objective “was to make a change, to remove a power that is the result of affection and not of democratic power.”

Shortly after her intervention in TEDWoman, an article in EL PAÍS recounted the plans of Karamanos, who in December 2022 made her departure from La Moneda official (the position of first lady was unpaid). Thus, her search focused on NGOs, institutes, foundations and international organizations, in addition to her own ventures, including promoting a tailor-café. Additionally, she has started a job as an educational curriculum study analyst for South America with an international organization and in 2024 she will collaborate on papers. In praralelo, you will be part of research teams at different public universities. His area of ​​studies will focus mainly on migrations and discourses of discrimination among young people.

In addition, Irina Karamanos has plans to start a business. Evoking her work as a café manager in Germany, where she lived for seven years, she will open a tailor-cafe in Santiago alongside a fashion designer. The workshop will be located in a neighborhood in the eastern sector of the capital, between Providencia and Ñuñoa, in Santiago. And it would open at the end of 2023.