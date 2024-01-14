The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, He arrived in Guatemala at dawn this Sunday to participate in the inauguration of the elected president, Bernardo Arévalo de León, in a few hours.

“I have spoken several times with the president-elect, Bernardo Arevalo, and I wanted to give a signal of concrete support and strengthen relations with Central America,” the Chilean president told reporters after getting off the plane that took him to Guatemala.

Boric landed at around 01:00 local time (07:00 GMT) and explained that it is the first time he has visited the Central American nation.

“We in Chile are very interested that in these turbulent times in the world, democracy is strengthened in every corner“he added.

Boric is one of the nine heads of state who will be present at the investiture of Arévalo de León this Sunday, along with the king of Spain, Felipe VI, and the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, among others.

Boric was received at the Guatemalan air terminal by the local chancellor, Mario Búcaro, after a trip of more than seven hours from his country.

The new president of Guatemala will take office after winning the 2023 elections in a surprising way and remaining standing despite repeated attempts by the Public Ministry (Prosecutor's Office) to annul the results of the elections.

Arévalo de León himself had already warned on September 1 that the head of the Public Ministry, Consuelo Porras, was carrying out a “coup d'état” to prevent his inauguration.

The change of Government ceremony this Sunday will take place at the Miguel Ángel Asturias national theater, in the center of Guatemala City, at 2:00 p.m. local time (8:00 p.m. GMT) with extensive security.

Arévalo de León will replace the current ruler, Alejandro Giammattei, on a day in which they will also take office more than 300 municipal mayors and 160 deputies to Congress.

EFE

