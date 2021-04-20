The president of Chad, Idriss Déby, has died from wounds sustained in combat in the framework of the offensive launched last week by the rebel coalition Front for Alternation and Concord in Chad (FACT) in the north of the country. as confirmed by the armed forces of the African country. The Army has indicated that Déby has died “defending territorial integrity on the battlefield.” “We announce with great regret the death this Tuesday, April 20, of the Marshal of Chad and head of state,” he said, in a statement read on state television. The announcement came a day after the Government assured that the fighting had resulted in the death of five soldiers and “more than 300” rebels “neutralized”. Hours later, the Toubou Media news portal indicated that Déby had been injured in the clashes, without the authorities commenting on the matter.

The Chadian electoral commission had confirmed on Monday the victory of Déby in the presidential elections of April 11, in which he obtained a sixth term as head of the African country with about 80% of the votes, amid the call for a boycott on the part of the opposition for the repression and the elimination of candidacies. Déby, who came to power in 1990 through a coup against the dictator Hissène Habré, has since won all elections and amended the Constitution twice to be able to continue running to the polls, including one in 2005 to put End of the two-term limit, reimposed in 2018, without affecting him, so he could have continued in office until 2033.

Likewise, he was considered a key actor on the African board, a crucial ally in the fight against jihadists in the Sahel, which has allowed him to forge alliances with Western countries that have given him support and fundamental funding to stay in power.