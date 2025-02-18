Tomás Muniesa has since January 1, 2025 new functions throughout the ‘Caixa’ world. At the beginning of the year he assumed as non -executive president of Caixabank, replacing José Ignacio Goirigolzarri after the last blow of criteria. And in … That game of chairs that has occurred, in what for him is considered as a promotion when moving from vice president to the president of the financial entity, a reaction has also been generated in the group’s insurer, Vidacaixa and Segurcaixa Adeslas.

The new president of CaixaBank He has abandoned all his positions in Vidacaixa, where he was a advisor and vice president. Thus it appears in the Official Gazette of the Mercantil Registry, where its cessation is available. From the insurer confirm that it leaves both positions and framed it in the group’s will to maintain the best standards of good governance, implying the impossibility of staying in both positions.

Jordi Gual continues as president of Vidacaixa and Francisco Javier Valle as a general advisor. The latter is the only executive position in the Board of Directors of the insurer.

Muniesa will focus mainly on the non -executive presidency of CaixaBank, a position he occupies as Sunday on behalf of the Caixa Critia of Isidro Fainé; A demanding position despite being non -executive. He was also a advisor in Segurcaixa Adeslas, a position he also leaves and the sources consulted point to the same reason: to maintain the best standards of good governance throughout the Caixa group. This last cessation, however, has not yet registered in the Mercantile Registry Bulletin.

The new president of Caixabank is a man closely linked to the world of insurance but now he is distanced from him to focus more on the banking aspect. In fact, he is the great architect of all this business for the ‘Caixa world’. A well -recognized person in the insurance environment, but also in the bank and of which the sources consulted indicate, as ABC published, who is a dialogue person and with a good hand in politics.

In his case, it is a person faithful to Isidro Fainé, which criteria Caixa regained all the power in the first bank of Spain. A pending is also pending a larger recomposition in the Board of Directors with the possible departure of the last three representatives that remained from the Bankia stage. With Muniesa, all the power in the financial entity has returned to La Caixa.