The president of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, was arrested on the night of Sunday, January 23, by mutinous soldiers in a military camp in Ouagadougou, the capital, confirmed security sources and a West African diplomat. His arrest occurs amid discontent among members of the Army and civil society protests that accuse the Government of inaction in the face of jihadist violence.

Burkina Faso faces fears of a coup d’état, after the growing discontent of the Army due to the advance of jihadist violence.

President Roch Kaboré was arrested by a group of mutinous soldiers after negotiations between representatives of the Government and the military institution failed, demanding more resources to face the threat of the jihadists.

Security and diplomatic sources indicated that the president was arrested after intense gunfire around his residence in the capital, Ouagadougou.

“They arrested him at his home and took him to a barracks” in the Burkina Faso capital, said a senior Army commander who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Several armored vehicles of the presidential fleet riddled with weapons could be seen near the residence of the head of state. One of them with traces of blood, according to the accounts of residents of the area where the president’s home is located, who added that they heard shots during the night of Sunday and the early hours of this Monday, January 24.

A Burkina Faso Presidency vehicle riddled with bullet holes near the residence of President Roch Kaboré, in Ouagadougou, the country’s capital, on January 24, 2022. © Reuters/Thiam Ndiaga

The exact whereabouts or situation of Kaboré remained unknown for several hours, with conflicting reports circulating among diplomatic and security sources, raising suspicions of a coup.

However, the authorities have not officially confirmed a forceful seizure of power. Several ministers even assured that all state institutions are under control and that those responsible for the shots were only a group of rebels from the military institution.

“There are a few. There are not too many,” said Defense Minister Aime Barthelemy Simpore.

A mutinous soldier told the AP that some 100 soldiers have planned to take power since last August and that those who participated in the insurrection used messaging applications such as Signal, WhatsApp and Telegram to plan their actions.

Why did some members of the Army in Burkina Faso rise up?

Kaboré has faced waves of protests in recent months as frustration grows over the frequent killing of citizens and soldiers by extremists with links to the Islamic State and al-Qaeda.

The Army has suffered dozens of human losses since the extremist violence began in 2016. In December, more than 50 members of the security forces lost their lives in the Sahel region and nine members of the armed forces were killed in the Sahel region. North Center, last November.

The military accuse the Kaboré government of inaction. Among their demands is an increase in men in the fight against extremists and better care for the wounded and families of deceased soldiers.

“The Burkina Faso Army is profoundly ill-equipped and unprepared for the war it is being asked to fight. He is out of his depth. His frustration with a government equally out of his league is understandable. Unfortunately, this (rebellion) is unlikely to get any better,” said Michael Shurkin, a former CIA political analyst and director of global programs at 14 North Strategies, a business intelligence consultancy based in Dakar, Senegal.

In addition, as a result of the terror of fundamentalist movements in recent years, thousands of civilians have died and around 1.5 million people have been displaced.

And with the protests over the weekend, the population of Burkina Faso would already be showing some signs of support for a possible coup.

“People are tired of this insecure situation. Every day people die. In Burkina there are areas that cannot be accessed. We have lost a large part of our territory,” said Jean-Baptiste Ilboudou, a resident of the capital.

Dozens of soldiers stand outside a military base in Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou on Sunday, January 23, 2022. Witnesses report heavy gunfire at this and other military bases, raising fears that a coup attempt, which the government dismissed. © AP/Sam Mednick

In the midst of this panorama, on Sunday, January 23, strong protests broke out and shots were fired from various barracks in the capital and other cities. Situation that the local press described as “acts of discontent by the soldiers.” The protesters also set fire to the headquarters of the ruling party’s political party.

It was then that failed negotiations between the two parties took place. The soldiers demand the departure of high-ranking military and intelligence officials, as well as “more adequate means” to fight against the jihadists.

They also ask for an increase in men in the fight against the insurgents and better care for members of the security forces wounded and the families of those killed in the fighting.

Like neighboring Mali and Niger, Burkina Faso is caught in a spiral of violence attributed to armed jihadist groups.

The region has also seen a series of military coups over the last 18 months, in Mali and Guinea, where the military remains in power.

With Reuters, AP and EFE