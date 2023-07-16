The Ukrainian authorities want the conflict to continue despite the consequences for the rest of the region, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev told reporters on July 15.

“Ukraine insists on continuing this conflict, but the whole of Europe pays the bill,” he said in an interview with Blitz BG TV channel, a fragment posted on the YouTube channel of the same name.

According to him, European leaders are trying to convince the world community that, by sending military assistance, they, on the contrary, increase the security of the region. However, the conflict is only getting worse, and there are more and more victims, Radev concluded.

Earlier, on July 6, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, following a meeting with Radev, said that Sofia had refused to supply weapons to Kyiv. According to Zelensky, his Bulgarian counterpart indicated that he could not afford to reduce the number of weapons in his own army and therefore would not allocate them to Kyiv.

Prior to this, in March, Radev said that Bulgaria is not participating in the deal for the supply of shells to Ukraine, but is working with the European Commission to launch the production of NATO-style ammunition at its enterprises.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.