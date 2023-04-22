Brazilian President Lula da Silva said he would not go to either Ukraine or Russia until the parties create conditions for ending the conflict. The Brazilian leader announced his decision on Saturday, April 22, at a press conference after a meeting with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

According to the President of Brazil, it is necessary “to create a group of countries that will sit down at the table to discuss peace in Ukraine.” Lula da Silva noted that Brazil wants to find a way to make peace, stressing that “it is better to look for a way out at the negotiating table than on the battlefield.”

At the same time, he criticized the participation of the European Union (EU) in the conflict, adding that Brazil does not want to choose a side, the politician quotes the publication. Diario de Noticias.

Prior to that, on April 17, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, in an interview with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, said that anti-Russian sanctions harm developing countries. Restrictions, the Brazilian diplomat emphasized, should not be applied “unilaterally.”

The ministers also touched upon the topic of the conflict around Ukraine. Brazil, in this regard, advocated an immediate ceasefire and expressed its readiness to become a mediator in the negotiations between Moscow and Kiev.

On April 14, the President of Brazil noted that the United States and Europe should stop encouraging the Ukrainian conflict, including by supplying weapons to Kyiv. According to him, this is the first thing to do in order to come to peace.

Earlier, at the end of March, the Brazilian government refused to sign the final declaration of the “Summit for Democracy”, in which the participating countries condemn the “aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine” and support the prosecution of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.