Brazilian President Silva said he did not know about the request to sell Brazilian armored personnel carriers to Kyiv

During a joint press conference with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva denied information about Ukraine’s request for the supply of Brazilian armored personnel carriers (APCs). Silva’s words leads TASS.

This is false information, at least in my case. There is no such request,” the Brazilian leader replied to a journalist’s request to comment on the appearance in the media of information about the armored personnel carrier.

On May 9, the Estado de S. Paulo newspaper, citing sources in the Brazilian Ministry of Defense reportedthat at the end of April, a request was sent from the office of the military attaché of Ukraine in Brasilia to the department to sell to Kyiv up to 450 Guarani armored personnel carriers in the sanitary version.

Earlier it was reported that Luis Inacio Lula da Silva evaded answering the question about the ownership of the Crimea. “There are many things that can be discussed – Crimea, other territories, NATO,” he said, adding that Russia and Ukraine should decide on the ownership of the peninsula.