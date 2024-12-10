The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silvais in the intensive care unit of the Syrian-Lebanese hospital in Sao Paulo after having undergone surgery to drain a intracranial hemorrhage which occurred in a domestic accidentreported the medical center.
The surgery went without problems and Lula he is fineaccording to the hospital, which announced a later medical report.
News in development. More information soon.
