Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro jumped off the boat and swam to chat with vacationers on the beach. The politician published footage from the scene in his Twitter…

“On the beach with people,” the president signed the video, noting that it was filmed on January 1. The footage shows how Bolsonaro jumps into the water, surrounded by several bodyguards, swims up to the people on the shore, talks to them and returns to the boat.

In the comments to the post, a Twitter user asks when Bolsonaro is going to talk to the families of the nearly 200,000 people who have died from COVID-19 complications.

Brazil has more than 7.7 million cases of coronavirus infection, but the country has not banned mass gatherings or quarantined. Bolsonaro himself said back in October that the coronavirus pandemic was already over.