Lula said during an official ceremony in Brasilia, “After the terrorist acts committed by Hamas, the consequences became clear that the solution adopted by Israel is no less dangerous than the one adopted by Hamas. They kill innocent people without any standard.”

Likewise, Lula, the president of the largest country in Latin America, accused Israel of “dropping bombs on places where there are children, such as hospitals, under the pretext of the presence of terrorists there.”

He added, “This is inexplicable. First, you have to save the women and children, and then fight with whomever you want,” according to Agence France-Presse.

The Israeli army says that during the sudden and unprecedented attack launched by Hamas on the south of the Hebrew state on October 7, which ignited the current war, the movement’s fighters kidnapped about 240 people and took them with them to the Gaza Strip, where they held them hostage.

Since the attack launched by Hamas, which according to the Israeli authorities left 1,200 dead, most of them civilians, the Israeli retaliatory strikes on the Gaza Strip, according to Hamas, left more than 11,000 dead, most of them civilians, including 4,630 children.

Israel denies deliberately targeting hospitals in the Gaza Strip, and accuses Hamas of using these facilities, or tunnels that it says are located underneath them, as hideouts and military centers, which is denied by the movement that has ruled the Gaza Strip since 2007.

Celso Amorim, Lula’s advisor who represented Brazil at a humanitarian conference on Gaza in Paris, said Thursday that he supports a “ceasefire” between Israel and Hamas.

Amorim stated at the time that the killing of thousands of Palestinian children in the Israeli bombing of Gaza prompted thinking about “genocide.”