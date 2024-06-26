ANDThe president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, spoke out amid military tensions over an attempted coup d’état. He rejected the movement of troops led by the General Commander of the Army, Juan José Zuñiga, and sent a message to the population.

“Today the country once again faces interests that truncate democracy in Bolivia“, he expressed alongside his ministers in a brief speech for national television.

Military personnel are present with tanks in front of the headquarters of the Government of Bolivia. Photo:EFE Share

Besides, urged mobilizations “against the coup d’état and in favor of democracy”: “We cannot allow once again coup attempts to take Bolivian lives.”

“We want to urge everyone to defend democracy and here we are firm in Casa Grande, with the entire cabinet, with our social organizations. We salute the social organizations and cordially invite them to once again show the path of democracy to the Bolivian people,” he said.

“The country is facing an attempted coup d’état. Here we are, firm in Casa Grande, to confront any coup attempt. We need the Bolivian people to organize and mobilize against the coup d’état”

Luis Arce Catacora with his ministers. pic.twitter.com/h7aKGIs5ox — Juan Manuel Karg (@jmkarg) June 26, 2024

Former President Evo Morales also called for mobilizations in Bolivia

A tank broke down the doors of the Bolivian Executive headquarters and entered on the afternoon of June 26, after the General Commander of the Army, Juan José Zúñiga, threatened to take the seat of Government, change the cabinet and release what he called political prisoners.

These actions were also rejected by former President Evo Morales, who was in power between 2006 and 2019.. Morales, similarly, called for a “national mobilization to defend democracy.”

Military in the vicinity of the headquarters of the Government of Bolivia. Photo:EFE Share

“We declare an indefinite general strike and road blockades. We will not allow the Armed Forces to violate democracy and intimidate the people. (…) I ask the people with a democratic vocation to defend the Homeland from some military groups that act against democracy and the people,” he stated in a message on his social networks.

*With information from EFE