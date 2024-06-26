The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, denounced this Wednesday that “irregular mobilizations of some units of the Bolivian Army” are taking place. Former president Evo Morales denounced that “a coup d’état is brewing” and put behind him the head of the Army, Juan José Zúñiga, dismissed this Tuesday after warning that he would not allow a new government by the leader of the Movement towards Socialism. The military is taking over the Government Palace. They forced the doors of the palace with an armored car. President Arce is not there, but in the Casa Grande del Pueblo, an adjacent building.

The Minister of Government, Eduardo del Castillo, had an altercation with an Army colonel who was protesting against the constitutional order in a military vehicle. He tried to prevent him from continuing his action in person.

A soldier stands guard in Plaza Murillo, on June 26, 2024. Juan Karita (AP)

General Juan José Zúñiga declared to the press in Plaza Murillo, in front of the Palacio Quemado, seat of the Executive branch, that “the mobilization of all military units” seeks to express their annoyance “at the situation in the country.” “Enough is enough. There cannot be this disloyalty,” he said. He also stated that he continues to obey President Luis Arce “for now”, but that he will take measures to “change the Government Cabinet.”

The Minister of Public Works, Edgar Montaño, said that this was a protest by the Army Command and that the Government would defend democracy. Vice Minister Jorge Silva, for his part, said that the entire Arce Cabinet is in the State House. “We call on everyone to defend democracy.”

The military in Murillo Square launches tear gas and pellets against a group of citizens who shout “I fight, you are not alone.” Several calls are being made to the population to come out and reject the military coup in progress.

The former Minister of Defense of the Evo Morales governments, Reymi Ferreira, has tried to bring some peace of mind. He ruled out that it was a coup d’état, because, he said, “the military units are calm.” “I don’t think it’s a coup. It is an act of arrogance by Zúñiga. It is a danger to democracy, but it is a movement without a future and will not prosper. It must be taken as a precedent,” he warned.

Zúñiga was removed from office on Tuesday after a series of threats against Morales. “He cannot be president of this country any longer. If the time comes,” he said, “I will not allow him to trample on the Constitution, to disobey the mandate of the people.” In a loud tone, he noted that the Armed Forces are “the armed wing of the people, the armed wing of the country.”

News in development.

Follow all the information from El PAÍS América in Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.