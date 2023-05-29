Valery Tsepkalo, leader of the Belarusian opposition, said:

According to the information we have, which needs additional confirmation, Lukashenko, after meeting with Putin behind closed doors, was urgently transferred to the Central Medical Hospital in Moscow, where he is now. The best specialists were sent to treat him. Doctors assessed the condition as critical.

Russia’s organized measures to rescue the Belarusian president were aimed at staving off speculation that the Kremlin might have been involved in his poisoning.

Earlier: On May 24, Lukashenko participated in the Eurasian Economic Forum in Moscow. There, in particular, he said that the process of transferring Russian nuclear weapons to Belarus had already begun within the framework of bilateral agreements.

events background

There was no information about Lukashenko’s whereabouts or state of health for a long time. He has not appeared in public or participated in official events since the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow and Minsk on May 9.

In light of rumors about Lukashenko’s illness, Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tsikhanouskaya said the opposition should be “well prepared for every scenario”.

On 23 May, Lukashenko announced that he was absent from public due to illness.