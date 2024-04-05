President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a law on amendments to national security legislation, which implies the ability to send subpoenas to the military registration and enlistment office using SMS messages. The relevant law has been published in legal portal RB.

“Telecommunication operators in relation to citizens who are or are required to be registered with the military, at the request (demand) of military commissariats (separate units), departments of the State Security Committee by region, are obliged to: within a week from the date of receipt of the request, provide information about subscriber numbers; provide notification (informing) to subscribers of cellular mobile telecommunications networks via SMS messages,” reads the updated text of the law.

According to the document, this innovation of the army conscription system is designed to improve the efficiency of responding to emerging challenges and threats.

In February, Lukashenko signed a Security Council resolution approving the draft national security concept and military doctrine of Belarus, which were discussed at the meeting on January 16.

The draft military doctrine, approved by a resolution of the Security Council, reflects key changes in the military-political situation in the world and the region, the foundations of the military policy of Belarus, national views on maintaining international peace and stability, as well as ensuring the country’s military security and its armed defense.