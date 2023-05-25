Today, Thursday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko made statements regarding the transfer of nuclear weapons to his country.

Lukashenko announced that Russia had begun transferring nuclear weapons to Belarus.

The Belarusian president said, in response to a question by a journalist in a video clip broadcast on the unofficial “Telegram” channel of the Belarusian presidency, that “the transfer of nuclear weapons has begun.”

This statement comes as a translation of a previous decision announced by President Vladimir Putin last March.

At the time, Putin announced that Moscow had concluded an agreement with Minsk to deploy “tactical” nuclear weapons to Belarus.

Putin added that such a step does not violate nuclear non-proliferation agreements.