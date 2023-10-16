The president of BBVA, Carlos Torres, answered this Monday for nearly three hours the questions of the parties involved in the ‘Villarejo case’, the security work that the banking entity paid to the company of retired commissioner Cenyt between 2004 and 2017 for 10.2 million euros. Torres distanced himself from any knowledge of these services until mid-2018, when the first information became known in the press. In addition, he disassociated himself from the internal investigation that the company opened and unloaded on the external consulting firm PwC the reasons why it barely appears in the forensic audit that he himself commissioned and that is in the hands of the court.

“I had nothing to do with it, nor did I participate or give any instructions and a forensic methodology was applied by external parties, as the bank explains on its own website,” Torres declared in court, according to BBVA sources, in reference to the reports made by three entities contracted to examine the services paid to Villarejo.

The top leader of the entity since January 2019, replacing Francisco González, investigated in this case for crimes of bribery and revelation of secrets, was CEO of BBVA at the time of the events analyzed, from 2015 to 2018, and before that he was Director of Strategy and Digital Banking.

In his appearance this Monday, Torres had a tense exchange with the anti-corruption prosecutors, who demanded that the judge of the National Court Manuel García Castellón be summoned as a witness to clarify the responsibility of the bank – investigated as a legal entity in the case – in the case. application of internal controls to prevent crime. He assured that he was aware “through the press between June and July 2018” of Villarejo’s work. «I didn’t know him at all before. “I didn’t know there were contracts with that supplier,” Torres insisted, according to legal sources present at the interrogation.

He did so to reaffirm his ignorance of the figure of the commissioner under investigation despite the fact that Villarejo’s work lasted at least 13 years and for which the entity disbursed 10.23 million exactly, Cenyt’s best client in his years of life.

«Total collaboration»



Likewise, the prosecutors reminded him that his presence in court was due to the decision made in July by his subordinate María Jesús Arribas de Paz, global legal director of BBVA, to take advantage of his right not to testify “of his own free will” given her status as a lawyer and by virtue of the professional secrecy that assists her. Therefore, the public accusers reminded Torres that, to a large extent, his testimony was “especially relevant” to understand how the bank’s corporate control mechanisms worked and determine the existence “of an effective culture of regulatory compliance in order to clarify the “criminal liability” of the company.

The fact that Arribas de Paz did not clarify anything in court and that he, as president of BBVA, is also the visible head of the so-called Global Corporate Assurance Committee (corporate insurance), a body that responds to the responsibility of the legal entity to prevent crime. Regarding the meetings of this committee, Torres closed his mouth and did not provide any major news beyond “what appears in the minutes”, despite the fact that prosecutors see as relevant two meetings held on October 15 and 22, 2018 where He was going to realize the actions to be followed in the bank after it was revealed in the press that BBVA commissioned contracts from Villarejo.

This committee was made up of Torres himself; the former director of legal services Eduardo Arbizu; the Risk Director, Rafael Salinas; the director of Internal Audit, José Luis de los Santos; and the also former legal officer Eduardo Ortega. At the beginning of the only meeting of which there are minutes, Arbizu took the floor to explain that the reason for the extraordinary meeting was to report on the actions carried out so far by the Legal Services in relation to Cenyt contracts.

Reminded of this matter by the prosecutors, Torres declared this Monday that what Arbizu did was report on the “state of the information”, but not on the request made by Sepblac or the CNMV to fully understand Villarejo’s work. Here again the prosecutors reproached him that he already had knowledge of everything that had happened and Torres defended himself by saying that BBVA decided to set up a “restricted committee” and investigate all the information that was being published in the press due to the reputational damage that this entailed. The bank entrusted this work to the Garrigues and Uría Menéndez offices.

«In 2019, I, as president, and the council set a very clear instruction of total collaboration with justice. It appears in all the minutes. And I consider that this has been the case. The bank has been providing everything that has been discovered in the investigation,” Torres replied, after being questioned about an alleged “lack of collaboration” due to delays in the delivery of documents or incomplete, partial and biased information in the case of internal emails. Something that the president of BBVA has denied.

A relevant email



Supported only by the notes from a notebook that he placed on the table and used to take notes, Torres also did not clear up the investigators’ unknowns in relation to these contracts and, especially, the exact moment in which the current leadership of the bank became aware. of the matter. In the case of his subordinate Arribas de Paz, the Prosecutor’s Office wanted to ask him about an email he received on November 10, 2017 under the subject ‘Cenyt Termination Letter’ and that would demonstrate that he knew of the contracts with Villarejo shortly after the arrest of the commissioner and half a year earlier than what Torres has stated.

«If the termination of the contract signed on June 1, 2016 between BBVA and Cenyt was a consequence of what was reported in said response, and if the lawyer in charge of preparing the document sent it to Arribas, the consequence is that it was also informed of everything and, as of that date, no internal review process had been initiated, so its knowledge could hardly have been as a consequence of the initial work of collecting documentation regarding Cenyt that preceded the internal forensic investigation,” Anticorrupción indicated in its July writing.

To clarify the criminal responsibility of BBVA with the Torres summons, it must be remembered that this same year the judge exonerated CaixaBank and Repsol, and their presidents at the time, for the orders to Villarejo’s company. García Castellón considered it proven that they had effective controls to prevent the commission of crimes. BBVA is accused of bribery (hiring an active police officer), discovery and disclosure of secrets, as well as business corruption. If the case ends in trial and the bank is convicted, it would face a fine and a blow to its reputation.