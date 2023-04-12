The president of Banco Santander, Ana Botín, met at the Palacio de La Moneda with Gabriel Boric. SANTANDER BANK

The president of Banco Santander, Ana Botín, has made a fleeting visit to Santiago de Chile, where she met at the Palacio de La Moneda with the President of the Republic, Gabriel Boric, and the Minister of Finance of the left-wing Administration, Mario Marcel. “A great visit to Chile, where I had the opportunity to meet President Boric and tell him in person about our commitment to Chile for many years and our plans for the future,” wrote the Spaniard. on your Linkedin profilealong with a photo where she appears accompanied by both authorities of the South American country.

Botín is used to regularly visiting the countries where the bank has a presence. Banco Santander has operations in eight of the main economies in Latin America and Chile has been, for years, one of the most profitable. Last year its profits reached 808 million dollars, around 8% of the profits of the holding company globally.

The Spanish, however, had not set foot on Chilean soil three years ago, since before the pandemic. She arrived on Sunday night from the United States and was on Chilean soil all Monday. The purpose of his visit, in addition to the meeting with Boric and Marcel, was to get a closer look at the latest announcements made by Román Blanco, the new CEO of the group in Chile since August 2022. Blanco came to the position to replace Claudio Melandri, who had a decade in this position and remained with the organization as chairman of the board.

During his fleeting visit to Santiago, Botín got to know the bank’s new customer service unit, Work Café/StartUp, on Apoquindo avenue in the municipality of Las Condes, in the eastern area of ​​Santiago de Chile. It is an office that opened last November and that seeks to serve clients in a dedicated manner startups through three foci: banking access, scaling up in the region and partnership through investments. The president of Santander took in this place one of her photographs that she uploaded to her Linkedin profile, where she appears in style selfies in the company of two executives from the branch.

Botín then visited another of the bank’s innovations promoted by Blanco: the Work Cafe/Espresso, one of the four larger than normal branches, where attention is sought that provides greater privacy to customers. After the meeting with President Boric and Minister Marcel, the president of Grupo Santander went to the house of Román Blanco, who organized a meal in her name. Bank directors, local businessmen, entrepreneurs, and political and academic figures participated. “The food with clients is very interesting, an excellent combination of large companies and also young Chilean entrepreneurs, the university world. And a special thank you to our directors and our president, Claudio ”, published Botín on his social networks.

According to one of the attendees, it was an informal and private meal, where there was an opportunity to talk and share impressions about the turbulence that the world is going through and the situation in Chile, but there were no speeches or pronouncements.

