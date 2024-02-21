Teodoro Valente, president of ASI: “Without adequate human capital with an adequate level of training, some things become difficult”

Theodore Valenspresident ofItalian Space Agency, raises the alarm on the critical lack of graduates in scientific subjects with the necessary skills which could put a brake on the space sector in Italy. “Communicating the scientific relevance and the positive effects obtained from the experimental activities conducted on the ISS is essential to make everyone understand why we are so strongly committed. – Valente explained to AGI during the event to welcome the return of the colonel Walter Villadeireturned to Earth after 18 days on Iss for the mission Axiom 3 – This will also allow us to stimulate the interest of young generations towards scientific degrees”.

Valente underlines that this is “an aspect of absolute importance” as “without adequate human capital with an adequate level of training, some things become difficult”. “There are sectors that are currently suffering,” explains the president ofAsy – so we launched this action, which is not starting today but has already started for years. Especially in recent weeks there have been days organized in this regard, including by the Ministry of University and Research. At the training level, we will organize specific days, we will create a kit intended for school students in which we explain, using appropriate language, how scientific research is carried out in space. It's a work in progress but there are already shortcomings in some sectors.”

Among the sectors most in crisis are the cybersecurity “not only at an Italian level but also internationally. We need many more figures than those we have available”.