The president of Argentina will meet with Lula da Silva in Brazil

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
President of Argentina, Alberto FernÃ¡ndez.
Stephen Collazo. AFP
President of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez.
After a congratulations from Fernández, both leaders will meet in Sao Paulo.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
October 31, 2022, 12:46 PM
The Argentine President Alberto Fernandez will meet this Monday at Sao Paulo with Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva After his victory in the elections of Brazil, reported the presidency.
The meeting will take place around noon, according to official sources told the state agency Télam. The president will travel with the Argentine Foreign Minister, Santiago Cafiero.
Also read: Lula da Silva: the ‘phoenix’ who assumes the presidency of Brazil for the third time.
Fernández communicated by telephone with Lula on Sunday night after knowing his victory in the second round against the current president Jair Bolsonaro.
After so many injustices that you experienced, the people of Brazil have elected you and democracy has triumphed
“I’ll wait for you tomorrow (Monday) to give you a hug,” Lula told him in that conversation, according to official sources. Left-wing leader Lula da Silva, 77, won by 50.9% of the vote compared to 49.1% for far-right Bolsonaro.
The president had greeted his victory with a message on Twitter in which he considered that Lula “brings hope to Latin America”.
“You victory opens a new time for the history of Latin America. a time of hope and of the future that begins today,” he said. “After so many injustices that you experienced, the people of Brazil have elected you and democracy has triumphed. Latin America dreams”
AFP.
More news
October 31, 2022, 12:46 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#president #Argentina #meet #Lula #Silva #Brazil
Leave a Reply