Tuesday, November 1, 2022
The president of Argentina will meet with Lula da Silva in Brazil

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 31, 2022
in World
0


close

Alberto Fernandez

President of Argentina, Alberto FernÃ¡ndez.

Photo:

Stephen Collazo. AFP

President of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez.

After a congratulations from Fernández, both leaders will meet in Sao Paulo.

The Argentine President Alberto Fernandez will meet this Monday at Sao Paulo with Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva After his victory in the elections of Brazil, reported the presidency.

The meeting will take place around noon, according to official sources told the state agency Télam. The president will travel with the Argentine Foreign Minister, Santiago Cafiero.

Also read: Lula da Silva: the ‘phoenix’ who assumes the presidency of Brazil for the third time.

Fernández communicated by telephone with Lula on Sunday night after knowing his victory in the second round against the current president Jair Bolsonaro.

Leftist leader Lula da Silva, 77, won by 50.9 percent of the vote.

After so many injustices that you experienced, the people of Brazil have elected you and democracy has triumphed

“I’ll wait for you tomorrow (Monday) to give you a hug,” Lula told him in that conversation, according to official sources. Left-wing leader Lula da Silva, 77, won by 50.9% of the vote compared to 49.1% for far-right Bolsonaro.

The president had greeted his victory with a message on Twitter in which he considered that Lula “brings hope to Latin America”.

“You victory opens a new time for the history of Latin America. a time of hope and of the future that begins today,” he said. “After so many injustices that you experienced, the people of Brazil have elected you and democracy has triumphed. Latin America dreams”

AFP.

