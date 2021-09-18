Argentine President Alberto Fernández announced on the night of this September 17 changes in his cabinet, after several of his ministers allied with the most radical wing of his party presented their resignation in response to the defeat of the Government in the primary elections of the past. Sunday. The setback in the elections puts at risk the control of the ruling party in Congress and evidenced the divisions within its government team.

Alberto Fernández tries to settle the internal struggles that have threatened to derail the government coalition, after the barrage of ministerial resignations in response to the defeat of the ruling party in the Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory Primary elections (PASO).

The Argentine president announced the reorganization of his cabinet, after a tug of war between more moderate factions of his left-wing movement Frente de Todos and the most extreme wing led by Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

His cabinet of ministers will now be headed by Juan Manzur, who until now has served as governor of the province of Tucumán and who will replace Santiago Cafeiro.

Cafeiro becomes Minister of Foreign Relations, a place that Felipe Solá leaves. Likewise, the return of Aníbal Fernández as the new Minister of Security is confirmed, replacing Sabina Frederic.

For his part, Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro, the first to resign last Monday and who was followed by a barrage of resignations, will remain in his post as Interior Minister.

In addition, the head of state appointed Julián Domínguez to lead the Livestock, Agriculture and Fisheries portfolio, instead of Luis Basterra.

The Ministry of Education will be headed by Jaime Perzyck, who assumes the position held by Nicolás Trotta. Daniel Filmus will precede the Ministry of Science and Technology, from which Roberto Salvarezza, one of Cristina Fernández’s loyalists, comes out, a politician who resigned last Wednesday.

The new ministers are expected to be sworn in next Monday at the Casa Rosada.

The elections that revealed the fracture within the Government

The whirlwind in the Argentine ruling party occurred after the ruling party suffered a resounding defeat on September 12 against the opposition Juntos por el Cambio, of former President Mauricio Macri, in the Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory Primary elections (PASO).

Those elections defined the candidates for Congress for the elections on November 14 and the overwhelming defeat of the ruling Peronist coalition remains in the balance to maintain its control of the Senate and its small advantage in the Chamber of Deputies.

In the next votes, 127 seats in the Chamber of Deputies are at stake out of a total of 257; as well as 24 seats of the 72 that make up the Senate.

Pedro’s Eduardo “Wado”, the first to resign, argued that it was the correct step in light of “the verdict expressed by the Argentine people.” Although it is now confirmed that he will remain in his position.

Faced with the barrage of resignations from ministers loyal to former president and current Vice President Cristina Fernández, many accused her of provoking an attempted “coup d’état.”

Fernández de Kirchner further fueled tensions in the government when on Thursday he published a letter in which he attacked the management of Alberto Fernández, whom he accuses of being responsible for the loss of support from voters. He rejected his economic policy, adding that it was necessary to make changes in the cabinet.

Fernández, known for being a policy of great social spending during her years as head of state, for which her detractors blamed part of the country’s financial crisis, demands from her partner in the Executive a fiscal adjustment to increase public spending.

“I sincerely trust that with the same strength and conviction that he faced the pandemic, the president will not only relaunch his government, but will also sit down with his economy minister to see the budget figures,” the former head of state wrote.

But the current leader of the Casa Rosada seems not to give in to his considerations. “The administration of the government will continue to develop in the way that I deem appropriate. That is why I was chosen,” Alberto Fernández replied on his Twitter account, one more example of the power struggle in his government.

The country’s economic meltdown worsened amid the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Argentina imposed one of the longest quarantines in the world and still failed to prevent a large number of infections and deaths from the virus.

These situations caused a strong social discontent that now takes its toll on the Government at the polls. The Fernández Administration faces the challenge of winning over moderate voters in the mid-term elections.

With Reuters, EFE and local media