Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Friday, January 28, said that during conversations with the heads of European states and the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adana Ghebreyesus, he noted the effectiveness of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

“I spoke with many European leaders at the G20 summit and the head of the WHO. During the conversations, he made it clear to them that Argentina was the best proof of the effectiveness of Sputnik V, – quotes the words of the Argentine leader TASS.

According to him, millions of Argentines have been vaccinated with the Russian drug. Fernandez stressed that “the effectiveness of the vaccine is absolutely guaranteed.”

Sputnik V was the first COVID-19 vaccine received by Argentina.

Earlier on January 25, Argentine Health Minister Carla Vissotti announced that the country’s Ministry of Health would transfer data from studies on the effectiveness of Sputnik V to WHO in order to facilitate the speedy approval of the vaccine. The WHO experts conducting the evaluation need “real-life” data on vaccine effectiveness, she said.

Fernandez himself was vaccinated three times with Sputnik V. He received a booster dose of the Russian drug on 6 December.

A day earlier, Argentina approved the use of the Russian single-component coronavirus vaccine Sputnik Light as an independent drug, as well as a booster injection. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) added that a study in Argentina to evaluate the combined use of Sputnik Light and vaccines from AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Moderna and Cansino demonstrated that “the Russian drug is an effective universal booster for foreign drugs.