Argentine President Miley will call a referendum if there is no support for his reforms

Argentine President Javier Miley said in what case he would announce a referendum. This is what he's talking about reported in an interview with La Nación newspaper.

Miley named the condition for convening a referendum and emphasized that he would do this in the absence of support for his reforms in parliament. The presidential decree on 300 reforms will come into force in the next few days, but parliament may veto it. In this case, this will become a precedent when deputies and senators reject the emergency decree.

Earlier, Miley signed a decree on more than 300 economic reforms. “In the coming days, we will convene an emergency meeting of parliament and send them a package of laws asking them to move forward with the change process,” he announced.

Javier Miley took office as President of Argentina on December 10. As a candidate from the opposition libertarian Freedom Comes coalition, he won the second round of elections with more than 55 percent of the vote. Miley advocates the country's refusal to cooperate with Russia, Brazil and China in favor of the United States and Israel.