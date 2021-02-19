Alberto Fernández instructed his Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, on Friday to ask the Minister of Health, Ginés González García, to resign, who had been in office since the beginning of the government in December 2019. The reason for the request was the revelation of a journalist, who claimed to have received the vaccine thanks to his closeness to the leader of the Ministry of Health.

This same Friday, February 19, the journalist Horacio Verbitsky told the radio station ‘El Uncover’ that the Ministry of Health offered to apply the Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 directly there, in the building of that portfolio. The journalist also said that he had learned that it had been offered to the number two of Grupo Clarín, José Antonio Aranda, something denied by the newspaper ‘Clarín’. Verbitsky’s testimony, who at 79 belongs to one of the priority groups, aroused outrage at the possibility of some avoiding going through the procedures required to access the vaccine.

“I called my old friend Ginés González García, whom I have known since long before he was a minister, and he told me that I had to go to the Posadas Hospital. When I was about to go, I received a message from his secretary, who told me that he was going to a team of vaccinators from Posadas should come to the Ministry, and let them go to the Ministry to give me the vaccine, “said Verbitsky on the radio program.

Everything occurs in a context in which hundreds of thousands of older adults – the second priority group behind health workers – are trying to enroll in the vaccination lists of the City of Buenos Aires, which opened this Friday. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of others are waiting for a vaccination shift to be confirmed in the province of Buenos Aires, the country’s main district. In the province, some have signed up for weeks to receive the vaccine. There are even health personnel who have not yet been inoculated.

Despite this, several people like Verbitsky would have been prioritized. Local media pointed out that at least 70-year-old senator from the ruling party Jorge Taiana and 65-year-old deputy Eduardo Valdés were vaccinated under similar conditions. These two legislators were to be part of the delegation that would accompany the president on his visit to Mexico on February 24, but information published in the Argentine press indicates that they will no longer be part of the trip.

The ‘VIP vaccination’ scandal is not the first known in Argentina

The National Ministry of Health had defined an order of priority to inoculate the population: health personnel (estimated at a total of 763,000 people), adults over 70 years of age and those who live in geriatric facilities, and then, adults over the age of 70. 60 years (these groups number about 7,375,000 people). Subsequently, members of the armed forces, security forces (these two groups add up to 500,000 people) and prison services, adults between 18 and 59 years old with risk factors (diabetics, obesity grade 2 and 3, cardiovascular diseases, kidney or chronic respiratory, which are about 5,653,000 people) and personnel of the initial, primary and secondary educational levels (1,300,000 people).

Finally, other strategic populations defined by the jurisdictions, inhabitants of popular neighborhoods, people living on the street, who belong to indigenous peoples, prisoners and migrants. An important change in priorities took place in view of the beginning of classes at some educational levels in the third week of February 2021, to advance the vaccination of school, teaching and non-teaching staff.

File photo of Argentina’s Minister of Health, Ginés González García, confirming the first case of coronavirus in the country, during a press conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. © Víctor R. Caivano / AP

The scandal known as the ‘VIP vaccination’ is not the first of its kind in Argentina. In Patagonia, days ago, Federico Bodlovic, who is the mayor of the town of Comandante Luis Piedrabuena in the province of Santa Cruz; his wife; a municipal driver and other people who are not considered a priority received the vaccine. Also in mid-February, the case of 18-year-olds who did not belong to any risk group became known and despite this they were inoculated in the town of Chivilcoy, in the province of Buenos Aires.

All over the world it is debated whether or not senior officials should be vaccinated as a priority, regardless of whether they belong to any risk group. And in Argentina there has also been debate about it.

For example, the governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, 49, did receive the vaccine; while the head of government of the City of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, 55, does not. For their part, President Alberto Fernández and Vice President Cristina Fernández were inoculated, but it was a public act that sought, among other things, to increase confidence in the Sputnik V vaccine.

However, the scandal that exploded this Friday is different, since it directly involves the Minister of Health and took place within the Ministry itself. In addition, it happened behind closed doors.

It is not yet clear who will take the place of González García, but the name of Carla Vizzotti, who was trained alongside him and is an expert in vaccination policies, sounds strong. Until now, she holds the position of Secretary of Access to Health, a kind of virtual vice minister of the nation’s health portfolio.