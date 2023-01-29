Neither Argentina nor other Latin American countries plan to supply weapons to Ukraine or any conflict zones, President of the South American Republic Alberto Fernandez said on Saturday, January 28, after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“Argentina and Latin America are not thinking about sending weapons to Ukraine or any other conflict zone,” the Argentine president said.

Fernandez admitted that in a conversation with Scholz, he presented his ideas on “how to resolve the conflict” in Ukraine.

“I cannot reason and evaluate the decisions of other states. But I know that both the chancellor and I want most of all to restore peace as soon as possible. In this, our opinions coincide, ”he added.

