Argentine President Alberto Fernandez announced on Twitter today, Saturday, that he has tested positive for the new Corona virus, and that he is awaiting confirmation of the result and that his spirits are good despite his slight high temperature.
“I am in good physical condition,” the president, who turned 62, said on Friday.
Fernandez had received the Russian (Sputnik V) vaccine against the Corona virus at the beginning of this year.
.
#President #Argentina #announces #infection #Corona
Leave a Reply