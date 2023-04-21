President Alberto Fernández surprisingly announced today that he drops out of the postulation to be re-elected in the October elections.

The announcement was made in a message spread on social networks, where he pointed out that in December “I will hand over the presidential sash to another compañero or compañera”

that decision It was demanded for a long time by Kirchnerism, that asked him to run from the electoral dispute so that Cristina Kirchner could define the electoral strategy.

In a video of more than seven minutes broadcast through social networks, Alberto Fernandez announced his resignation with the following message: “Next December 10, 2023 is the exact day we celebrate 40 years of democracy. That day I will hand over the presidential sash whoever has been legitimately elected at the polls by popular vote. I will work earnestly to make it a companion or a companion of our political space that represents those of us who continue and will continue to fight for a just homeland, with equity and happiness for all”.

In the announcement entitled “My decision”, Fernández tells with a voiceover and on archive images that go from the time of Néstor Kirchner’s chief of staff to the present, the reasons for the surprise announcement.

For this, he appealed to a typical resource of Kirchnerism: a video with a surprise announcement, just as Cristina Kirchner had done when she said that he would be her candidate for president.

The reading that the President seemed to install is that he is abandoning the presidential race to concentrate on managing the economic crisis that Argentina is going through. Photo: EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The reading that the President seemed to install is that drops out of presidential race to focus on managing economic crisiswhich had one of its worst moments this week, with a strong escalation of the dollar, a lot of financial instability, and political internals that aggravated uncertainty.

He also gives room for illusion when he assures that “we are going to overcome this situation”, which he attributes to the sum of the effects of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the drought.

THE NATION (ARGENTINA) / GDA

