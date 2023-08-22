The President of ACI, Angelo Sticchi Damiani, ended up under the magnifying glass of the Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office. According to reports from Corriere della Sera, the prosecutor Carlo Villani disputes the accusation of false public deed for income self-certifications presented between 2017 and 2020.

The investigation started thanks to a complaint that came directly from within the ACI, as some officials reported that the 78-year-old would have received a figure well above the limit of 240 thousand euros per year set for public managers. On one occasion, there is talk of a figure of over one and a half million, therefore five times higher.

According to the reconstructions of the Prosecutor’s Office, the self-certifications presented by Sticchi Damiani are not true. For example, in 2017, the President declared a profit of 246 thousand euros, 125 thousand of which received precisely for his office. According to the magistrates, however, this second figure would be 231 thousand euros, thus leading him to exceed the permitted thresholds.

But in the same year the revenues that Sticchi Damiani had through Sara Assicurazioni, of which he is chairman of the Board, and Sara Vita, because it is an 80% subsidiary of Aci, should also be taken into consideration. Therefore, even the over 300 thousand euros received on this front should have been certified.

Also in the following years, the president continued to declare 246 thousand euros, therefore a figure slightly higher than the permitted threshold, when in reality between 2018 and 2020 his income would always have far exceeded one million euros. Now the ball passes to Sticchi Damiani, who has 20 days to present his defense before the magistrates.