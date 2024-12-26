Nile Burga Malcapresident of Frigoinca – a company investigated for supplying spoiled products and even dog food to a state school food program – was found dead on Wednesday night in a hotel room in Lima, the capital of Peru. .

His lawyer, Félix Chero, has confirmed Malca’s death, although for the moment the causes are unknownreports the RPP chain. The director of Frigoinca was one of the suspects whose home was searched in a recent operation, which also included the presidential spokesperson, Fredy Hinojosa.

At the end of November, an investigation by the Peruvian press revealed that in 2021, Frigoinca had contracted the Ministry, Frigoinca, supplied products in poor condition, or fraudulently labeling it to pass it off as beef when it was horse meat. He also donated canned meat intended for dog consumption to a school located in Chepén.

These products were distributed to schools throughout the country, which joined the program known as Qali Warma, which in Quechua comes to mean ‘strong boy or girl’. Former workers of this company have reported that an entire network of bribes was woven to facilitate hiring.









The case has caused the departure of fifteen officials from the Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion (MIDIS), but not the head of the portfolio, Julio Demartini, who escaped the motion of censure in Congress by just two votes.