His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, mourned Khalfan Matar Al Rumaithi.

His Highness wrote on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter): “May God have mercy on Khalfan Matar Al Rumaithi and place him in spacious gardens. Accompany Sheikh Zayed, may God rest his soul.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan added that the deceased “served the Emirates with loyalty and dedication for decades, and his life was full of giving and loyalty to the nation. My sincere condolences to his honorable family.”