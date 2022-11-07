His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, met separately on the sidelines of the 27th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change “COP27”, which is being held in Sharm El-Sheikh in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt.. State of Israel Isaac Herzog, President of Senegal Macky Sall, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak, and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva.

His Highness discussed with the participants in the Sharm el-Sheikh conference a number of issues and files on the agenda of COP27 and the associated summits and events aimed at strengthening and mobilizing international efforts to find sustainable solutions to confront climate change, achieve sustainable development and ensure energy security for the benefit of the world’s peoples and humanity. all together.

His Highness and the guests also exchanged views on a number of issues and topics of common interest.

The meetings were attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan Adviser on special affairs in the presidential office.