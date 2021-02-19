President Alberto Fernández announced this Friday the creation of the Economic and Social Council, together with the Secretary for Strategic Affairs, Gustavo Beliz, who will preside over the multisectoral body aimed at addressing long-term State policies in matters such as productivity and social integration; environment and climate change; job; food security and innovative democracy.

As anticipated Clarion, this Economic and Social Council will work on “priority” axes for the medium and long term, but it will not be to discuss conjunctural and short-term issues., like inflation, parity and insecurity, for example.

The body, which will be created by means of a presidential decree, will be made up of 30 members arising from dialogue with business, union, academic and civil society sectors; and its function will be to develop an institutional agenda that will overcome the situation and mark State policies for the next 30 years, the Presidency reported in a statement.

The axis of the Economic and Social Council will be “development of State policies” in the medium and long term and it will be made up of business, union, academic sector and civil society representatives.

Gustavo Beliz, in his capacity as Secretary of Strategic Affairs of the Presidency of the Nation, has been developing a series of meetings with the whole range of international organizations accredited in the country, during which he has analyzed international experiences compared to Economic and Social Councils. For example, Spain, Ireland, Belgium, Netherlands, France, Italy. Several of these meetings took place with union representatives.

Likewise, the United Nations Economic and Social Council was taken as a reference. The representatives of UNDP at the regional and local level, the ILO, ECLAC and the entire United Nations system held a meeting months ago with Beliz and President Fernández where they committed to supporting the entire process, both methodological and conceptual content. that will guide the discussions.

This advice had acquired some form on July 9 of last year, when Alberto Fernández received union members and businessmen at the Presidential Residence of Olivos. But the pandemic stopped the official initiative, because since then, everything was emergency measures in the middle of the quarantine and then, the difficult search for vaccines against the coronavirus.

The definitions of this Council will not be binding and will be submitted to the President, who could then define that some initiatives take parliamentary character.

“Discuss the structural, nothing of the conjuncture. This is cultural, little by little trying to change the Argentine political culture. Without shouting, listening to the other because the truth is symphonic”, is part of the line that Gustavo Beliz lowered to his collaborators. For this former Carlos Menem and Néstor Kirchner official – who ran out of politics for 17 years until his return with Alberto Fernández – it will be a challenge.

JPE