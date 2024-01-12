His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, issued a law establishing the “Abu Dhabi Center for Hazardous Materials Management.”

The center, which is affiliated with the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, aims to develop an integrated system for managing hazardous materials in the emirate, in accordance with international best practices.

The center is in charge of:

– Preparing policies and strategic plans to ensure the implementation of regulations related to the handling of hazardous materials.

– Supervising and monitoring the sectors and local entities that handle hazardous materials and following up on their compliance with applicable legislation.

– Tracking and monitoring the circulation of hazardous materials through a central operations room designated for this purpose.

– Developing a mechanism to deal with seized dangerous materials for the purpose of securing them until their final disposal.

– Establishing an electronic system for disclosure and self-reporting of all information related to hazardous materials.

– Conducting scientific studies and research on hazardous materials in coordination with the competent authorities.