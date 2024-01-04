His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” issued a federal decree regarding the formation of the “International Humanitarian Affairs Council,” which will report to the Chief of the Presidential Office and be responsible for supervising all issues and matters related to international humanitarian affairs.

The decree stipulated that the Council would be chaired by His Highness Sheikh Dhiyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Head of the Office of Development Affairs and Martyrs’ Families in the Presidential Office.

The Council’s members include: Minister of State for International Cooperation Affairs Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, Minister of Community Development Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei, Advisor to the Presidential Office Fares Mohammed Ahmed Al Mazrouei, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Authority. Emirates Red Crescent Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, and Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organizations, Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi.

The tasks and powers of the Council, according to the decree, include preparing and reviewing the general policy for international humanitarian affairs, general supervision of the international humanitarian affairs system, following up on the preparation and implementation of relevant plans, initiatives and projects, developing a future vision for international humanitarian affairs, determining general frameworks for its implementation by the competent authorities, and preparing the budget. Medium-term international humanitarian affairs, conducting a periodic review of development cooperation priorities, and making decisions related to plans, initiatives and projects related to international humanitarian affairs.

The decree specifies the Council’s authority to form the necessary subcommittees, whose tasks and duties are determined by the Chairman of the Council.

The decree also stipulated the transfer of the affiliation of the Joint Strategic Committee for African Cooperation, the UAE Committee for Coordination of Foreign Aid, the Supreme Committee for Foreign Aid, and the Advisory Committee for International Health Development to the “International Humanitarian Affairs Council.”