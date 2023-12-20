His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a congratulatory telegram to His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, on the occasion of his assuming the reins of government in the State of Kuwait.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, also sent two similar cables of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Meshal. Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, in a tweet on the “X” platform: “We congratulate my brother, His Highness Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, on taking the constitutional oath as Emir of the State of Kuwait… Our prayers for him for success and success in ruling the country… and our prayers for Kuwait and its people for a new path of progress.” Progress and advancement under his wise leadership… We ask God to grant him success in all good things… and to perpetuate love and brotherhood between the two brotherly peoples.”

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid sent Al-Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, sent congratulatory cables to His Highness Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the occasion of his assuming the reins of power as Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, said in a tweet on the “X” platform: “We congratulate His Highness Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on the occasion of his assuming the reins of government in the State of Kuwait, to continue the country’s path of development and prosperity… We pray to God Almighty to inspire you to repay and succeed, and to perpetuate progress and prosperity for the brotherly people of the State of Kuwait.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said in a tweet on the “X” platform: “We congratulate His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on being sworn in as Emir of the State of Kuwait. Under the leadership of His Highness, Kuwait is entering a phase.” New in its journey, we wish His Highness success in achieving further growth and development for Kuwait, and we pray to God to grant Kuwait’s leadership and people prosperity, security and prosperity.”

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, said in a tweet on the “X” platform: “We congratulate His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on being sworn in as Emir of the State of Kuwait… and we wish His Highness continued success and success in his career.” Continuing the development process, and our calls to sister Kuwait for further growth, development and prosperity, in order to achieve the aspirations of the brotherly Kuwaiti people.”

