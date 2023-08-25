The progressive Bernardo Arévalo, who won the presidential election in Guatemala last Sunday, has denounced before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) an alleged plan to attempt against his life by “state agents and private individuals,” according to the complaint. . The 64-year-old congressman and sociologist won at the polls with a speech rejecting corruption that received the support of 2.4 million voters, 21 points above his rival, former first lady Sandra Torres. The very night of the election, a group of prosecutors warned him to take precautions against an alleged gang attack.

Arévalo’s security team had “worrying” information about the alleged plan called “Colosio” on August 15, just five days before the vote. “At least three sources within state institutions, with a high degree of reliability, would have warned about the existence of a plan to end the life of the proposed beneficiary,” they stated before the IACHR in their request for precautionary measures. The plan’s name alludes to Luis Donaldo Colosio Murrieta, a candidate for Mexico’s Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) assassinated in 1994.

The information about the supposed plan to attack Arévalo emerged from July 4. The plan was corroborated by several unrelated sources on August 15, according to the information that the petitioners presented to the IACHR. Neither the party nor the elected authorities have ruled on the threats to his life and integrity.

This August 24, the IACHR has granted precautionary measures in favor of Cesar Bernardo Arévalo de León and Karin Herrera Aguilar, who won the presidential elections, according to the preliminary results of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, “after considering that they are in a serious and urgent situation of risk of irreparable harm to their rights in Guatemala”.

Arévalo won the election with a wide margin of 800,000 votes ahead of his challenger, former first lady Sandra Torres Casanova of the National Unity of Hope party. As the transmission of the electoral results progressed, supporters arrived in a caravan on Sunday night to the hotel where Arévalo and his co-religionists were staying. The winner of the voting and his colleagues from the Seed Movement greeted the public from the hotel terrace and thanked the vote of the 2.4 million Guatemalans who supported them. Arévalo, who summoned thousands of supporters to close his campaign in the Plaza de la Constitución on August 16, refrained from accompanying the crowd waiting for him in the Plaza Obelisco in the Guatemalan capital to celebrate the victory.

Members of his party told EL PAÍS that he decided not to go out for security reasons, although he did go out to a balcony of the hotel where he continued the electoral count to greet his followers and thank them with a megaphone. The president-elect said that night at a press conference that he would report the time and place for the appropriate celebration, but a celebration scheduled for the afternoon of August 22 was suspended that morning.

The reports that Arévalo’s team transmitted to the IACHR and for which that agency has granted precautionary measures state that the Public Ministry learned of an alleged gang attack plan. During the celebration of the press conference that Arévalo and Herrera offered on Saturday night at the Las Américas hotel in Guatemala City, four prosecutors from the Public Ministry arrived who requested a private meeting with the president-elect to indicate that they had “privileged information ” related to gangs that “could put the life and physical integrity at risk” of the winner of the elections, for which they considered it appropriate to inform him so that “the security measures he deems pertinent” could be taken.

In addition to informing the security team, the prosecutors also notified the General Directorate of the National Civil Police, according to the IACHR resolution that grants the measures in favor of the Seed Movement couple. This August 24, it is expected that the hearings to review the ballots will end and that in the next few days the Supreme Electoral Tribunal will make the results official and award the positions of president and vice president of Guatemala.

Arevalo, the anti-system

Arévalo is a sociologist born in Montevideo, Uruguay, during the exile of his father, Juan José Arévalo Bermejo, who ruled Guatemala between 1945 and 1951 and is remembered as “the best president of Guatemala.” Arevalo has made it clear that he proudly carries the legacy of his father, but also acknowledges that he will have to chart his own path. In January, he ends his first term as a deputy for the Seed Movement, a party that was created in the heat of citizen protests against the serious cases of corruption that the International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG) revealed during 2015.

The Seed Movement candidate won the elections with a speech rejecting corruption, without investing large sums of money in the campaign or in customary patronage practices in Guatemalan politics. Since he advanced to the second round, he and his party have been subjected to judicial harassment for a case that accuses the alleged falsification of signatures to constitute the party.

In the party there is a feeling of struggle and courage in the face of the advances of the Prosecutor’s Office in charge of Consuelo Porras, whom the United States has designated as a corrupt and anti-democratic actor, for the actions she has taken against judges, prosecutors and journalists who denounced acts of corruption.

