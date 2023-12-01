His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, met with a number of heads of delegations participating in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), at the conference headquarters in Expo City Dubai.

During these meetings with the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, the President of the Turkish Republic, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Narendra Modi, and the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, each separately, discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and their countries and ways to support and enhance them. In various fields, especially sustainable development, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

The discussions also touched on the challenges of international climate action, and the importance of “COP28” in strengthening and moving it forward, through cooperation and teamwork, leading to a more prosperous and sustainable global future.

During the meetings, the heads of delegations expressed their appreciation for the initiative announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his speech at the World Climate Action Summit, regarding the establishment of a $30 billion fund for climate solutions worldwide.

Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, met separately with the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Olaf Schulz, the President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania, Edi Rama, on the sidelines of the World Labor Summit. Climate change, which is held within the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), hosted by Expo City Dubai.

His Highness and the guests discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and their friendly countries, and a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

The leaders praised the announcement of His Highness the President of the State to establish a $30 billion fund for climate solutions worldwide, stressing the importance of the initiative in enhancing climate action to serve humanity.

The meetings touched on the Conference of the Parties (COP28) and the importance of cooperation and teamwork among the various participating parties, to produce qualitative results that give a strong impetus to the climate action process, in the interest of everyone in the world.

