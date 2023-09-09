His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, directed the operation of an air bridge to transport urgent relief aid to the brothers affected by the earthquake that struck some regions of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco, and to provide various forms of support.

His Highness’s initiative comes within the framework of the established fraternal relations that bring together the UAE and Morocco and to strengthen its efforts in confronting the crisis, and as an embodiment of the state’s approach to solidarity and standing with brothers and various peoples of the world, especially in difficult circumstances.