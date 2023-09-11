His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, directed today to send urgent relief aid and search and rescue teams to the sisterly state of Libya to stand by its people in the face of the effects of floods resulting from the heavy rains that the country witnessed during the past days, which claimed the lives of dozens and injured others.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences to the leadership, government and people of the State of Libya for the victims of the floods… praying to God Almighty to have mercy on the victims, to inspire their families with patience and solace, and to grant the injured a speedy recovery.