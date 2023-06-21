His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President-Designate of the COP28 Conference of the Parties, Director-General of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, emphasized the important role of small and medium-sized companies in creating technologies capable of making a sustainable positive impact in small communities and remote areas, and contributing to achieving international climate ambitions and portfolios. The possibility of keeping the rise in the Earth’s temperature at a level of less than 1.5 degrees Celsius. This came during his visit to the company “M-Cuba”, the leader in financial technology in Africa, where he listened to a briefing by the company’s general manager, David Damberger, as “M-Cuba” is one of the fastest growing companies in Africa, and one of the 106 winners of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, which Launched by the United Arab Emirates to honor pioneering contributions in the fields of health, food, energy, water and climate action. During his visit, His Excellency also met Jesse Forrester, one of the previous winners of the award in the Global High Schools category and the current CEO of “Mazy Mobility”, where he listened to a briefing about his e-transportation company, which operates a fleet of bicycles and electric tuk-tuks. On this occasion, His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said: In line with the vision of leadership, the UAE is keen to enhance international cooperation in pursuit of sustainable development, and the Zayed Sustainability Prize plays an important role in this regard, as the award winners continue to address some of the most pressing sustainable development challenges, and contribute In building a better world in which all people have access to quality health care, healthy food, a reliable supply of energy, and safe drinking water. He added: Climate change represents a challenge that affects the fields of health, food, energy, water, and others. During hosting the COP28 conference, we will focus on adopting a comprehensive approach to achieving a logical, practical, and just transition in the energy sector that leaves no one behind. Small and medium-sized companies play an important role in this field, as they represent 80% of global GDP, but the vast majority of it has not started its journey towards carbon neutrality, and the Zayed Sustainability Prize aims to empower entrepreneurs who strive to accelerate emissions reductions and play an active role in climate action to promote sustainable development, and as we approach hosting the Conference of the Parties COP28, we are determined to continue to amplify the voices of young entrepreneurs to the world and deliver practical solutions that can change the lives of millions of people. His Excellency pointed out that the award aims, through the International High Schools category, to inspire young people to take advantage of their capabilities and encourage them to work in the field of sustainability, explaining that seeing the success stories of previous winners, such as Jesse Forrester, is a testament to the impact of the award and its ability to make change, stressing on They are role models for young entrepreneurs looking to change the world for the better. This visit comes on the sidelines of the participation of His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber at the African Energy Forum in Kenya, in preparation for the UAE’s hosting of the COP28 Conference of the Parties, which will be held at the end of the year in Dubai, as part of the UAE’s efforts to enhance international cooperation in combating climate change. COP28 comes at a crucial time midway between the historic 2015 Paris climate agreement and the global goals for climate action for 2030, and provides a valuable opportunity to align global efforts as it coincides with the first global tally to assess progress in implementing the goals of the Paris Agreement. The event is also a platform to highlight the tangible impact that m-Cuba and previous winners of the Zayed Sustainability Prize are making in addressing climate challenges in the most affected countries around the world, including land reclamation, improving food systems and promoting the transition to renewable energy sources, which is what It is in line with the climate priorities of the UAE. Since its founding in 2010, mCopa has reduced carbon dioxide emissions by more than 2 million tons, provided 400,000 users with access to the Internet for the first time, and served more than 3 million customers across sub-Saharan Africa. The company has created one of the most advanced financing platforms in the world, provided loans worth $1 billion to people without bank accounts, and provided extensive training programs and job opportunities for sales agents that helped them generate income of more than $180 million. mCopa provides a flexible credit model that allows individuals to pay a small deposit and instant access to daily necessities, including electric bicycles, solar power systems and smartphones, as well as digital financial services such as loans and health insurance. Recently, the company has succeeded in closing more than $200 million in sustainability-related debt financing to enhance women’s financial independence and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in East Africa by improving their solar products, as part of its efforts to help combat the impacts of climate change. David Damburger, General Manager of M Cuba, expressed his pleasure at receiving His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber and reviewing the tangible impact that the company has made thanks to its sustainable solutions. He said: Winning the Zayed Sustainability Prize was a pivotal turning point in our journey, and we are very grateful to receive this prestigious recognition. We are honored by our unwavering commitment to enabling consumers who do not qualify to open bank accounts and combating the consequences of climate change with our flexible credit model and clean energy solutions, and we hope that our success will inspire other small businesses and entrepreneurs in Africa to participate in the award and benefit from its support to expand its impact The award also confirms the UAE’s support for small African companies and embodies its humanitarian legacy that continues to empower and elevate communities around the world. During its 15-year history, the Zayed Sustainability Prize has contributed to making a positive impact on the lives of more than 378 million people around the world through the innovative solutions presented by the 106 award winners so far. The value of the prize is $3.6 million, with $600,000 awarded to each winner in the categories of health, food, energy, water and climate action, while the global secondary schools category is distributed to six schools with $100,000 each.