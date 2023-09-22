Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President-designate of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), participated in a group of prominent events during the fourth day of the United Nations General Assembly, where he attended the Ministerial Meeting on the Global Outcome to Assess Progress in Achieving the Goals of the Paris Agreement, and the Energy Agency Dialogue. International and the Youth Ambition Council, as part of its ongoing efforts to gain support for the action plan of the conference presidency, and to communicate with world leaders, in order to stimulate work to achieve the desired progress in “COP28”, which the UAE is hosting at the end of this year.

His Excellency stressed that, in line with the vision of the leadership in the UAE, the COP28 presidency motivates all parties to make pledges and take actions that achieve tangible, fundamental development to achieve the radical change required during the conference in order to reach the highest ambitions and build a sustainable future for all.

This came in his speech before the ministerial meeting of the first global stocktake to assess progress in achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement, where he issued a call to action, and called on the ministers present to address pressing issues to contribute to achieving a tangible, substantive result in “COP28”.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Sameh Hassan Shukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, and President of the COP27 Conference, His Excellency Shamma Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development and Youth Climate Leader in COP28, and the Chairs of the two permanent subsidiary bodies of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, His Excellency Ambassador Nabil Mounir. , Chair of the Subsidiary Body on Implementation (SBI), Harry Frols, Chair of the Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technological Advice (SBSTA), and a number of other senior officials.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the negotiation process aimed at preparing an effective response to the first global toll next November, and expressed his confidence in the parties’ ability to reach a tangible, substantive result that addresses the existing gaps and identifies the necessary measures to leave no one behind.

His Excellency called for agreement on the main messages of the conference to ensure the achievement of effective results, through the action plan of the “COP28” presidency, which is based on four pillars to address the climate crisis, which are accelerating the achievement of an orderly, responsible and just transition in the energy sector, developing climate financing mechanisms, preserving people and improving… Life and livelihoods, and supporting the previous pillars by fully including everyone in the conference’s work system.

During the same day, the appointed President of COP28 participated in the “Youth Ambition Council”, confirming the commitment of the conference presidency to listen to the younger generations and activate their participation, in the presence of His Excellency Shamma Al Mazrouei, a number of members of the conference’s International Youth Climate Delegates Program, and representatives of the “YOUNGO” organization. , the youth arm of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Her Excellency Shamma Al Mazrouei delivered a speech before the Council, in which she spoke about the climate agenda of the new United Nations Youth Office, and its role in empowering young people in the field of climate action, and providing them with the opportunity to play an active role in the negotiating process of the Conference of the Parties.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber also participated in the third high-level dialogue organized by the International Energy Agency in the presence of Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the Agency. His Excellency stressed the need for a practical energy roadmap to create a clean future energy system, and called on donors to make significant financial commitments, highlighting Highlighting the need to fulfill the pledge made by these parties more than a decade ago to provide $100 billion in climate finance to countries of the Global South.

During the evening, His Excellency also participated in a discussion session with the group of ministerial duos supporting the work of the COP28 presidency, attended by Simon Steele, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, His Excellency Ambassador Nabil Mounir, Harry Frolls, and His Excellency Barbara Creasy, Minister of the Environment, Forests and Fisheries. In South Africa, His Excellency Dan Jørgensen, Danish Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy, who were tasked by the Presidency of the Conference to work on building a political consensus on responding to the results of the global inventory to assess progress in implementing the goals of the Paris Agreement, in addition to His Excellency Grace Fu, Minister of Sustainability and Environment in Singapore, Her Excellency Aspen Barth Ede, Norwegian Minister of Climate Change and Environment, responsible for supporting the adaptation negotiations, and Her Excellency Maisa Rojas, Minister of the Environment of Chile, and Jenny McAllister, Senator and Assistant Minister for Climate Change and Energy of Australia, responsible for supporting the adaptation negotiations. Mitigation, His Excellency Dr. Yasmine Fouad, Minister of the Environment of Egypt, and His Excellency Stephen Guilbeault, Minister of the Environment of Canada, who are responsible for supporting the topic of means of implementation.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber also held several bilateral meetings with Maros Sefcovic, Executive Vice President of the European Commission, His Excellency Han Hwa-jin, Minister of the Environment of South Korea, and Amos Hochstein, the US Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security.

For her part, Her Excellency Razan Al Mubarak, the United Nations Climate Leader at COP28, participated in a speech at the World Biodiversity Summit, during which she called for setting goals based on scientific facts to reach tangible and effective solutions to nature and climate challenges, in conjunction with enhancing investments in nature-based solutions. Meanwhile, His Excellency Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, Director-General and Special Representative of the UAE Presidency for the Conference of the Parties (COP28), participated in a regional ministerial session on the issues of migration, environment, and climate change in the Asia-Pacific region, during which he stressed that “COP28” is primarily concerned with achieving safety for humans and building a future. Sustainable and safe for all. His Excellency also participated in the “Foreign Policy Energy Magazine” forum and reviewed the vision, directions and action plan of the Presidency of the Conference of the Parties, and the progress it has achieved so far.