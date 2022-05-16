His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, accepted, for the third day, yesterday, condolences and sympathy on the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, from his brother King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain. Sister, and his brother, Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

His Highness the Crown Prince of the Kingdom conveyed the condolences of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and his condolences for the deceased Sheikh Khalifa, may God have mercy on him.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman was accompanied by a delegation that included: Prince Abdulaziz bin Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, Prince Turki bin Muhammad bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet, Prince Muhammad bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh, and Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal. Minister of Sports, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior, Prince Ahmed bin Fahd bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of the Eastern Province, Prince Fahd bin Turki bin Faisal bin Turki, Deputy Governor of Qassim Province, and Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Minister of National Guard, Prince Saud bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Prince Turki bin Hathloul bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Najran region, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, Minister of Culture, and member of the Council of Senior Scholars Advisor at the Royal Court Sheikh Dr. Saad bin Nasser Al-Shathri, Minister of State and Cabinet Member Dr. Essam bin Saad bin Saeed, Minister of Commerce and Minister of Information Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, and Minister of State and Cabinet Member Muhammad bin Abdul Malik Al Al-Sheikh.

His Highness the President of the State also received in the capital Abu Dhabi Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States of America, who conveyed to His Highness the condolences of US President Joe Biden, and offered her condolences on the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him. She was accompanied by a delegation that included US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, US Presidential Envoy for Climate Change John Kerry, and CIA Director William Burns.

He also offered condolences to His Highness.. Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of the sisterly Kingdom of Jordan, Ammar al-Hakim, head of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement, King Philippe of Belgium, Alexander Funcinch, President of the Republic of Serbia, Sergei Manarella, President of Italy, and Muhammad Baazum, President of Republic of Niger, Nechirfat Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Ismail Omar Guelleh, President of the Republic of Djibouti, Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of the Republic of South Sudan, Grand Duke Henri, Duke of Luxembourg, Halima Yacoub, President of the Republic of Singapore, Mrs. Cindy Kiro, Governor-General of New Zealand, and Dr. Mohamed Al-Alimi, Chairman of the Leadership Council of the sisterly Republic of Yemen, Uhuru Mogai Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya, Dr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Denis Manturov, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, Lesje Schrenemacher, Minister of Trade and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Netherlands, Robert Borji, Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of the Philippines, Bilawal Bhutto Razdari, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Zogzada Zouqi Amin, Minister of Economy of the Republic of Tajikistan, Rustam Om Yarov, Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of Serbia, Lieutenant-General Qamar Javid, Commander of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and Ambassador Kenny Felix Hashinski Danubriga, Deputy Minister for Europe and the Middle East Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Brazil, in addition to a delegation from Afghanistan.

The leaders of brotherly and friendly countries, heads of government and delegations expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to the sons of Sheikh Khalifa, may God have mercy on him, and the honorable family of the Al Nahyan family, and to the people of the Emirates, in the deceased, asking God Almighty to cover him with his vast mercy and approval, and reward him with the best reward for what he gave to his country and his people and his nation, and inspires his family and the people of the Emirates patience and solace in the great affliction, stressing that Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, may God have mercy on him, was a wise and generous leader, who dedicated his life and effort to serve his country and his nation, and his works will remain immortal at the level of the homeland and abroad.

Condolences are accepted, along with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan: His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation His Highness Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, and H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council Abu Dhabi, Head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, and Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamda N bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and a number of sheikhs.

Kings, crown princes, presidents, leaders and delegations also congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for assuming the leadership of the UAE, wishing him success in working for the good of his people, his country and the world at large, to complete what the state has achieved during prosperous qualitative stages in its history and history on various levels. levels.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his thanks and appreciation for the sincere feelings expressed by the mourners towards the UAE and its people in their affliction. His Highness also expressed his appreciation for their congratulations on assuming the leadership of the state and the good wishes that they expressed to His Highness, asking God Almighty to bless everyone with good health and happiness, and his wishes for their brotherly and friendly peoples continued prosperity and prosperity.



