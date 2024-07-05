Congratulate the owner Highness Sheikh Mohammed son Zayd the Nahyan president Country “Save it God“His Excellency Keir Starmer on assuming the position of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, wishing him success in leading his country towards further progress and prosperity.

His Highness said via his official account on the “X” platform: I congratulate His Excellency Keir Starmer on assuming the leadership of the government in the United Kingdom, and I wish him success in leading his country towards more progress and prosperity, and I look forward to working with him during the coming period to strengthen our historical relations and expand the horizons of bilateral cooperation between our two countries.